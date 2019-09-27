Reviewing Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)’s and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s results

We are comparing Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty Corporation 77 10.21 N/A 2.68 29.66 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 23 3.70 N/A 3.02 7.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kilroy Realty Corporation and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kilroy Realty Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kilroy Realty Corporation and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty Corporation 0.00% 7% 3.5% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

Kilroy Realty Corporation’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kilroy Realty Corporation and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Kilroy Realty Corporation has a consensus target price of $82, and a 4.11% upside potential. Meanwhile, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 6.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation seems more appealing than Kilroy Realty Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kilroy Realty Corporation and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.9%. Insiders held 1.9% of Kilroy Realty Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kilroy Realty Corporation 2.49% 7.02% 2.77% 13.37% 11.15% 26.37% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.25% 2.32% 1.84% 17.49% 22.89% 21.39%

For the past year Kilroy Realty Corporation has stronger performance than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kilroy Realty Corporation beats Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle. Kilroy Realty Corporation. was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.