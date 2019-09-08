Reviewing Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)’s and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s results

As REIT – Office companies, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty Corporation 76 10.11 N/A 2.68 29.66 Franklin Street Properties Corp. 8 2.97 N/A 0.10 83.09

In table 1 we can see Kilroy Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Franklin Street Properties Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty Corporation 0.00% 7% 3.5% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that Kilroy Realty Corporation is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kilroy Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Kilroy Realty Corporation is $81.5, with potential upside of 4.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kilroy Realty Corporation and Franklin Street Properties Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.8% respectively. 1.9% are Kilroy Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.64% are Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kilroy Realty Corporation 2.49% 7.02% 2.77% 13.37% 11.15% 26.37% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 4.54% 8.48% 2.54% 9.81% -4.62% 29.37%

For the past year Kilroy Realty Corporation has weaker performance than Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Kilroy Realty Corporation beats Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle. Kilroy Realty Corporation. was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.