Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

We are contrasting Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 343.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 33.9% respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.72%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vical Incorporated.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.