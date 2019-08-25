Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

We are comparing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 522.52 N/A -1.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $15, and a 288.60% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.