Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 163 93.85 N/A -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $212.67 average price target and a 27.74% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.2% and 98.75% respectively. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 74.39% stronger performance.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.