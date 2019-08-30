Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a 287.60% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 98.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.