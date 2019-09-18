Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Ophthotech Corporation (:)’s results

We are contrasting Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 310.96% and an $15 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.72%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ophthotech Corporation beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.