Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 0%. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.72%. Insiders Competitively, held 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was less bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.