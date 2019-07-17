Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-25.3%
|-19%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 0%. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.72%. Insiders Competitively, held 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|2.37%
|1.24%
|4.58%
|-17.25%
|0%
|-13.81%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|13.36%
|7.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.36%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was less bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.