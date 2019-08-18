Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 208.01% for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. with average target price of $15. GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.33 average target price and a 233.24% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.