Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 273.40 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 196.61% and its consensus target price is $3.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.