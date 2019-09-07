Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|87.52
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.8. The Current Ratio of rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $15, and a 343.79% upside potential. On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 279.94% and its average price target is $12.5. The data provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
