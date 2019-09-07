Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 87.52 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 21.8. The Current Ratio of rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $15, and a 343.79% upside potential. On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 279.94% and its average price target is $12.5. The data provided earlier shows that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.