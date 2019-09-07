Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8. Competitively, Dermira Inc. has 7.1 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 343.79% and an $15 consensus price target. Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.71 consensus price target and a 126.24% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Dermira Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 80.11% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.