Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

Both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 275.35 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 84.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.72%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.