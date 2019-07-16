Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.69 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 63.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.72%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 9.07% stronger performance.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.