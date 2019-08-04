Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.54 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Current Ratio is 21.8. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 187.91% at a $15 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $49, which is potential 18.33% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.