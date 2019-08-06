Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Atreca Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 22 and 22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a 232.59% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 67% respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.72%. Comparatively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has weaker performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.