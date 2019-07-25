Reviewing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

We are comparing Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 8.80 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 32.9. The Current Ratio of rival Athersys Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Athersys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Athersys Inc.’s potential upside is 382.76% and its consensus target price is $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance while Athersys Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.