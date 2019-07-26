Reviewing KeyCorp (KEY)’s and Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp 17 2.98 N/A 1.71 9.71 Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.99 N/A 3.24 14.26

In table 1 we can see KeyCorp and Lakeland Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lakeland Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. KeyCorp’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Lakeland Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 0.00% 12.6% 1.3% Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lakeland Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KeyCorp and Lakeland Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 3 1 2.25 Lakeland Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

KeyCorp has a 3.04% upside potential and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KeyCorp and Lakeland Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 74% respectively. KeyCorp’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Lakeland Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KeyCorp -3.55% -0.54% -3.55% -12.28% -17.81% 12.11% Lakeland Financial Corporation -2.47% -2.94% -0.84% 4.45% -4.46% 15.09%

For the past year KeyCorp was less bullish than Lakeland Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Lakeland Financial Corporation beats KeyCorp.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.