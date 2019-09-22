Reviewing KeyCorp (KEY)’s and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)’s results

We are contrasting KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp 17 2.92 N/A 1.67 10.99 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 58 2.13 N/A 5.18 11.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Savings Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. KeyCorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Savings Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KeyCorp and First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

KeyCorp’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, First Savings Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for KeyCorp and First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.06% for KeyCorp with average target price of $18.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of KeyCorp shares and 33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares. KeyCorp’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58%

For the past year KeyCorp was more bullish than First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors KeyCorp.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.