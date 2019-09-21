Reviewing KeyCorp (KEY)’s and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp 17 2.90 N/A 1.67 10.99 First Mid Bancshares Inc. 34 3.48 N/A 2.67 12.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KeyCorp and First Mid Bancshares Inc. First Mid Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. KeyCorp is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has KeyCorp and First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3% First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1%

Volatility and Risk

KeyCorp has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s 55.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.45 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

KeyCorp and First Mid Bancshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33 First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KeyCorp’s consensus price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 5.06%. Competitively First Mid Bancshares Inc. has an average price target of $37, with potential upside of 7.22%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that First Mid Bancshares Inc. seems more appealing than KeyCorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.9% of KeyCorp shares and 29.4% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares. 0.5% are KeyCorp’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29% First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.92% -1.56% -1.79% 4.8% -15.52% 6.77%

For the past year KeyCorp was more bullish than First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors First Mid Bancshares Inc. beats KeyCorp.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.