Reviewing Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC)’s and Its Rivals results

As Computer Peripherals company, Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47% of Key Tronic Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Key Tronic Corporation has 6.56% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Key Tronic Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic Corporation 0.00% -9.20% -4.50% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Key Tronic Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Key Tronic Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.57 2.60

As a group, Computer Peripherals companies have a potential upside of 62.25%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Key Tronic Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Tronic Corporation -0.8% -2.57% -13.81% -31.53% -39.88% -12.74% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Key Tronic Corporation had bearish trend while Key Tronic Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Key Tronic Corporation are 2.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Key Tronic Corporation’s peers have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Key Tronic Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Key Tronic Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, Key Tronic Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Key Tronic Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Key Tronic Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.