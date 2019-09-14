Reviewing Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC)’s and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Computer Peripherals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic Corporation 5 0.14 N/A -0.85 0.00 3D Systems Corporation 9 1.53 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Key Tronic Corporation and 3D Systems Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic Corporation 0.00% -9.2% -4.5% 3D Systems Corporation 0.00% -8.5% -5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Key Tronic Corporation has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, 3D Systems Corporation has beta of 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Key Tronic Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, 3D Systems Corporation which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. 3D Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Key Tronic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Key Tronic Corporation and 3D Systems Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 3D Systems Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

3D Systems Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 6.01% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47% of Key Tronic Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of 3D Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Key Tronic Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of 3D Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Tronic Corporation -0.8% -2.57% -13.81% -31.53% -39.88% -12.74% 3D Systems Corporation -0.99% -0.77% -15.15% -26.96% -27.72% -11.31%

For the past year 3D Systems Corporation has weaker performance than Key Tronic Corporation

Summary

3D Systems Corporation beats Key Tronic Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.