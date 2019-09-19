Reviewing Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC)’s and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s results

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) compete with each other in the Computer Peripherals sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic Corporation 5 0.13 N/A -0.85 0.00 3D Systems Corporation 9 1.51 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Key Tronic Corporation and 3D Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic Corporation 0.00% -9.2% -4.5% 3D Systems Corporation 0.00% -8.5% -5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Key Tronic Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 3D Systems Corporation has a 1.92 beta and it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Key Tronic Corporation are 2.1 and 1.1. Competitively, 3D Systems Corporation has 2.6 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. 3D Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Key Tronic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Key Tronic Corporation and 3D Systems Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 3D Systems Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the average price target of 3D Systems Corporation is $9, which is potential 7.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Key Tronic Corporation and 3D Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 74.7%. 6.56% are Key Tronic Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3D Systems Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Tronic Corporation -0.8% -2.57% -13.81% -31.53% -39.88% -12.74% 3D Systems Corporation -0.99% -0.77% -15.15% -26.96% -27.72% -11.31%

For the past year Key Tronic Corporation was more bearish than 3D Systems Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors 3D Systems Corporation beats Key Tronic Corporation.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.