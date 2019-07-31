Reviewing Key Energy Services Inc. (KEG)’s and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s results

Both Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.12 N/A -4.30 0.00 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Key Energy Services Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Key Energy Services Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -54.4% -6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Key Energy Services Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival TETRA Technologies Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. TETRA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Key Energy Services Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Key Energy Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.88, and a 34.72% upside potential. TETRA Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.25 average price target and a 236.54% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that TETRA Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Key Energy Services Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares and 83.1% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares. Key Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Energy Services Inc. -12.88% -6.74% 62.24% -62.14% -81.05% 53.62% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0% -13.11% -13.82% -30.72% -53.91% 26.19%

For the past year Key Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Summary

TETRA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Key Energy Services Inc.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.