Reviewing Key Energy Services Inc. (KEG)’s and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -4.30 0.00 North American Construction Group Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Key Energy Services Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3% North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Liquidity

Key Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor North American Construction Group Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Key Energy Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Key Energy Services Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Key Energy Services Inc. is $3.88, with potential upside of 205.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Key Energy Services Inc. and North American Construction Group Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 71.6%. Insiders owned 7.1% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34% North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45%

For the past year Key Energy Services Inc. was more bullish than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Summary

North American Construction Group Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Key Energy Services Inc.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.