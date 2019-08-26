Reviewing Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)’s and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s results

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Beverages – Soft Drinks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 28 3.46 N/A 0.49 57.55 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 63 0.00 N/A 0.34 182.02

Table 1 highlights Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Competitively, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 17.17% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. with consensus price target of $31.33. On the other hand, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s potential upside is 2.90% and its consensus price target is $60. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. seems more appealing than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.5% and 30.2%. 13.6% are Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 85.5% of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.37% -4.55% -1.16% 5.87% 17.3% 9.75% Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. 1.02% -1.93% -4.47% 0.23% -2.45% 0.82%

For the past year Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was more bullish than Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.