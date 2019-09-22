Reviewing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)’s results

Since Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 8 6.84 N/A 0.06 120.63 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.97 N/A 0.75 11.32

Demonstrates Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Riverview Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Riverview Bancorp Inc. has a 0.53 beta and it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Riverview Bancorp Inc. is $8, which is potential 5.54% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 64% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 61.58% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp was less bullish than Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp Inc. beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.