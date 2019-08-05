Reviewing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s and Its Rivals results

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has 3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has 61.58% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0.00% 0.80% 0.20% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp N/A 8 120.63 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

The competitors have a potential upside of -0.83%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -0.65% 0.8% -0.65% 1.33% -12.13% 9.99% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has weaker performance than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. As of June 30, 2016, it operated through seven offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.