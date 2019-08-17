Reviewing Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)’s and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 21 4.27 N/A 1.02 21.12 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 16 6.50 N/A 3.77 4.45

In table 1 we can see Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 26.4% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta indicates that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s potential upside is 22.93% and its consensus target price is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 21.9%. Insiders owned roughly 4% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.95% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.61% 5.8% -0.32% 9.74% 4.47% 18.44% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -3.6% 5.74% 12.71% 10.34% 21.89% 45.36%

For the past year Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, LLC.