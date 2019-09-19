Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.88 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights KemPharm Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. From a competition point of view, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta which is 134.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KemPharm Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown KemPharm Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

KemPharm Inc.’s average price target is $1.05, while its potential upside is 30.87%. Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a consensus price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 100.00%. The data provided earlier shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.