Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KemPharm Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 203.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 72.8%. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.