Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 8.06 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Tocagen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KemPharm Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 80.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.3% and 36.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.59% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance while Tocagen Inc. has 7.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.