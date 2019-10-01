Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

We are contrasting KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.57M -2.26 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of KemPharm Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 2,450,579,413.77% 53.1% -171.3% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 282,690,498.59% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KemPharm Inc. has a 52.44% upside potential and a consensus price target of $1.05.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 67.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.