Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

Since KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KemPharm Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KemPharm Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.66 beta indicates that KemPharm Inc. is 66.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. KemPharm Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 5.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.