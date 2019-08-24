Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KemPharm Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 31.8%. KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. was more bearish than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.