Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

We are contrasting KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.75 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Volatility and Risk

KemPharm Inc.’s 1.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.21 beta is the reason why it is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. Its rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. KemPharm Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.3% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.28% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.