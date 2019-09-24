Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 69.56 N/A -0.56 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta and it is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.14% and an $1.05 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 406.07%. The data provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst view.

KemPharm Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 37%. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.