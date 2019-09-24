Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|69.56
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KemPharm Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Risk and Volatility
KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta and it is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KemPharm Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
KemPharm Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.14% and an $1.05 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 406.07%. The data provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
KemPharm Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 37%. About 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats KemPharm Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.