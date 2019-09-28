Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

Both KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.91M -2.26 0.00 Galapagos NV 165 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KemPharm Inc. and Galapagos NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has KemPharm Inc. and Galapagos NV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 2,410,075,899.24% 53.1% -171.3% Galapagos NV 22,511,373.98% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KemPharm Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 4 3.00

KemPharm Inc. has a 55.07% upside potential and an average price target of $1.05. Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus price target is $183.25, while its potential upside is 19.10%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, KemPharm Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Galapagos NV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 16.78%. Insiders owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 6 of the 11 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.