Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights KemPharm Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KemPharm Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Equillium Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KemPharm Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 27.7%. Insiders owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year KemPharm Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.