Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.56 N/A -7.16 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

KemPharm Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.85 beta.

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 118.87% and its consensus target price is $29.

The shares of both KemPharm Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors Clovis Oncology Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.