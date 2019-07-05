Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 101 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average target price of $158, with potential upside of 40.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares and 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. About 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.