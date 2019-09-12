Reviewing KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see KemPharm Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KemPharm Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KemPharm Inc.’s upside potential is 17.55% at a $1.05 average price target. On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 104.92% and its average price target is $20. Based on the data delivered earlier, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.