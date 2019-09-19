Reviewing Kemper Corporation (KMPR)’s and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG)’s results

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 82 1.08 N/A 4.96 17.75 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 124 1.12 N/A 7.35 17.65

Table 1 highlights Kemper Corporation and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Kemper Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kemper Corporation and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Kemper Corporation has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kemper Corporation and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kemper Corporation’s consensus price target is $87, while its potential upside is 12.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kemper Corporation and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 88.2%. 0.4% are Kemper Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87%

For the past year Kemper Corporation was more bullish than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.