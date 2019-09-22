Reviewing Kemper Corporation (KMPR)’s and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper Corporation 82 1.09 N/A 4.96 17.75 FedNat Holding Company 15 0.43 N/A 0.27 45.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kemper Corporation and FedNat Holding Company. FedNat Holding Company has lower revenue and earnings than Kemper Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Kemper Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Kemper Corporation has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FedNat Holding Company’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kemper Corporation and FedNat Holding Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

Kemper Corporation has a consensus target price of $87, and a 11.88% upside potential. On the other hand, FedNat Holding Company’s potential upside is 79.51% and its average target price is $24. The data provided earlier shows that FedNat Holding Company appears more favorable than Kemper Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of Kemper Corporation shares and 70.2% of FedNat Holding Company shares. About 0.4% of Kemper Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.8% of FedNat Holding Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kemper Corporation 1.37% -0.87% -0.08% 18.1% 12.63% 32.6% FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3%

For the past year Kemper Corporation has 32.6% stronger performance while FedNat Holding Company has -37.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Kemper Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors FedNat Holding Company.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.