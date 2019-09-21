Reviewing Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)’s and Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)’s results

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) and Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) have been rivals in the Railroads for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelso Technologies Inc. 1 2.14 N/A 0.03 30.00 Canadian National Railway Company 92 0.00 N/A 4.61 20.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Canadian National Railway Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kelso Technologies Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Canadian National Railway Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelso Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Canadian National Railway Company 0.00% 25% 10.6%

Kelso Technologies Inc. and Canadian National Railway Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelso Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian National Railway Company 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Canadian National Railway Company’s average target price is $99.8, while its potential upside is 11.50%.

The shares of both Kelso Technologies Inc. and Canadian National Railway Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Canadian National Railway Company’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kelso Technologies Inc. -25.56% -36.13% -13.82% 61.76% 96.04% 128.58% Canadian National Railway Company 0.76% 0.08% 2.83% 13.51% 6.45% 27.66%

For the past year Kelso Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Canadian National Railway Company.

Canadian National Railway Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Kelso Technologies Inc.

Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, produces and sells tank car service equipment used in the loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport primarily in the United States and Canada. It primarily offers external constant force spring pressure relief valves that carry hazardous and nonhazardous commodities; manway securement systems; bottom outlet valves; vacuum relief valves; emergency response kits; and eduction tube technology product for addressing the technical requirements of load and unload operations and the containment of non-hazardous and hazardous commodities during transport. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.