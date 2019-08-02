Reviewing Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA)’s and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s results

Both Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) are each other’s competitor in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services Inc. 24 0.20 N/A 0.39 71.91 Robert Half International Inc. 61 1.16 N/A 3.82 15.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kelly Services Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. Robert Half International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kelly Services Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Kelly Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Robert Half International Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kelly Services Inc. and Robert Half International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% Robert Half International Inc. 0.00% 39.8% 21.5%

Risk & Volatility

Kelly Services Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Robert Half International Inc. has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kelly Services Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Robert Half International Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Robert Half International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kelly Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kelly Services Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Robert Half International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Kelly Services Inc. is $32, with potential upside of 15.90%. Robert Half International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68 average target price and a 17.59% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Robert Half International Inc. is looking more favorable than Kelly Services Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of Kelly Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.78% of Robert Half International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Kelly Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Robert Half International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kelly Services Inc. -0.36% 5.62% 22.38% 24.19% 17.13% 35.89% Robert Half International Inc. -3.67% 5.93% -0.79% -7.33% -19.65% 5.61%

For the past year Kelly Services Inc. has stronger performance than Robert Half International Inc.

Summary

Robert Half International Inc. beats Kelly Services Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services. The company also provides scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals and information technology specialists across various disciplines; creative services, including placing creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; financial professionals; healthcare specialists and professionals; and legal professionals. In addition, it offers staffing services for catering and hospitality; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals for trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides integrated talent management solutions, including contingent workforce outsourcing, business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor, payroll process outsourcing, and career transition and executive coaching and development solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.