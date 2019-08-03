Reviewing Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA)’s and Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)’s results

Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) and Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN), both competing one another are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services Inc. 24 0.20 N/A 0.39 71.91 Resources Connection Inc. 16 0.78 N/A 0.98 18.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kelly Services Inc. and Resources Connection Inc. Resources Connection Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kelly Services Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Kelly Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Resources Connection Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kelly Services Inc. and Resources Connection Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.7% Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.77 beta means Kelly Services Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Resources Connection Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kelly Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Resources Connection Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Resources Connection Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kelly Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kelly Services Inc. and Resources Connection Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Resources Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kelly Services Inc.’s upside potential is 15.90% at a $32 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.4% of Kelly Services Inc. shares and 84.8% of Resources Connection Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Kelly Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Resources Connection Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kelly Services Inc. -0.36% 5.62% 22.38% 24.19% 17.13% 35.89% Resources Connection Inc. 1.85% 7.98% 10.14% 6.41% 12.46% 23.94%

For the past year Kelly Services Inc. has stronger performance than Resources Connection Inc.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services. The company also provides scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals and information technology specialists across various disciplines; creative services, including placing creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; financial professionals; healthcare specialists and professionals; and legal professionals. In addition, it offers staffing services for catering and hospitality; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals for trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides integrated talent management solutions, including contingent workforce outsourcing, business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor, payroll process outsourcing, and career transition and executive coaching and development solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.