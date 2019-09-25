Reviewing Kellogg Company (K)’s and Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG)’s results

Since Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) and Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellogg Company 58 1.58 N/A 3.35 17.37 Planet Green Holdings Corp. 4 3.64 N/A 7.92 0.53

Demonstrates Kellogg Company and Planet Green Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Planet Green Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kellogg Company. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kellogg Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellogg Company 0.00% 42.6% 6.5% Planet Green Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.63 beta indicates that Kellogg Company is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kellogg Company is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Planet Green Holdings Corp. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Planet Green Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kellogg Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Kellogg Company and Planet Green Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellogg Company 1 1 4 2.67 Planet Green Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Kellogg Company’s upside potential is 0.59% at a $64.33 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of Kellogg Company shares and 0.66% of Planet Green Holdings Corp. shares. About 18.8% of Kellogg Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.7% of Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kellogg Company -0.07% 9.07% -1.97% 0.67% -18.38% 2.12% Planet Green Holdings Corp. -1.88% -10.68% 3.72% 54.81% -13.81% 70.61%

For the past year Kellogg Company has weaker performance than Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Kellogg Company beats Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.