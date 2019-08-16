Reviewing Kellogg Company (K)’s and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s results

As Processed & Packaged Goods companies, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellogg Company 57 1.57 N/A 3.35 17.37 Farmmi Inc. 3 0.46 N/A 0.29 4.70

Table 1 demonstrates Kellogg Company and Farmmi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Farmmi Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Kellogg Company. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Kellogg Company’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellogg Company 0.00% 42.6% 6.5% Farmmi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kellogg Company are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Farmmi Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.8. Farmmi Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kellogg Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kellogg Company and Farmmi Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellogg Company 1 1 3 2.60 Farmmi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kellogg Company’s consensus price target is $62.8, while its potential downside is -1.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.8% of Kellogg Company shares and 0.4% of Farmmi Inc. shares. Insiders owned 18.8% of Kellogg Company shares. Comparatively, Farmmi Inc. has 83.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kellogg Company -0.07% 9.07% -1.97% 0.67% -18.38% 2.12% Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67%

For the past year Kellogg Company had bullish trend while Farmmi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Kellogg Company beats Farmmi Inc.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.