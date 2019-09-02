Reviewing Kellogg Company (K)’s and B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s results

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) and B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have been rivals in the Processed & Packaged Goods for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellogg Company 57 1.55 N/A 3.35 17.37 B&G Foods Inc. 22 0.70 N/A 2.51 7.30

Table 1 highlights Kellogg Company and B&G Foods Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. B&G Foods Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kellogg Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Kellogg Company’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than B&G Foods Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellogg Company 0.00% 42.6% 6.5% B&G Foods Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

Kellogg Company’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, B&G Foods Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kellogg Company are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor B&G Foods Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. B&G Foods Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kellogg Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kellogg Company and B&G Foods Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellogg Company 1 1 3 2.60 B&G Foods Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Kellogg Company’s potential is 0.00% at a $62.8 consensus target price. Meanwhile, B&G Foods Inc.’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential upside is 0.41%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that seems more appealing than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kellogg Company and B&G Foods Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 0%. Kellogg Company’s share held by insiders are 18.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of B&G Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kellogg Company -0.07% 9.07% -1.97% 0.67% -18.38% 2.12% B&G Foods Inc. 0.88% -11.26% -28.4% -28.98% -42.52% -36.77%

For the past year Kellogg Company had bullish trend while B&G Foods Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Kellogg Company beats B&G Foods Inc.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, PirateÂ’s Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, ToneÂ’s, TrappeyÂ’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and WrightÂ’s. It also sells and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. The company offers its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.